SA’s economy has progressed despite glaring challenges: Ramaphosa

On the electricity front, Presient Cyril Ramaphosa said transforming the electricity market to make it more competitive was key to ending load shedding.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said significant strides had been made in transforming South Africa's economy.

In his weekly newsletter, the president said since the start of the current administration, government had been pursuing reforms in a number of key industries.

Ramaphosa added that it’s understandable that citizens may be frustrated with the challenges that the country is faced with.

But he said there’s been great progress in the electricity, telecommunications, water and rail sectors.

Ramaphosa said although it may not be apparent now, South Africa had made fundamental changes to the country's economy to make it more competitive.

On the electricity front, the president said transforming the electricity market to make it more competitive was key to ending load shedding.

He said reforms in water sector were also underway to ensure there’s an improvement in the country's water quality.

Ramaphosa said the Department of Home Affairs Department was also making progress on immigration reforms that will make the visa system more agile and responsive.

He added that the reforms were critical for economic growth that is needed at such a difficult period in the country.

ALSO READ:

- SA economy expanded by 0.4% in Q1 of 2023 - Stats SA

- Former 'private sector darling' Ramaphosa losing business sector favour

- Eskom 'making progress' with lower load shedding stages, says Ramokgopa

- 'Pessimism' by opposition on SA's energy crisis 'not shared by all' - Ramaphosa