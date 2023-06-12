Presidency denies alleged plans to move upcoming BRICS Summit to China

The reports from domestic and international media that South Africa is considering three options to appease the Kremlin have sparked outrage and concerns about the country's stance on Russia.

JOHANNESBURG - The Presidency has denied alleged plans to move the upcoming BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) summit to China in a bid to avert a diplomatic headache as pressure mounts for the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Putin is wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for alleged war crimes as the Kremlin continues its invasion of Ukraine.

As a signatory of the Rome Statute, South Africa appears unlikely to abide by the ICC's warrant of arrest for Putin if he attends the summit in August.

The first alternative is a hybrid summit, with Putin attending the summit online while the second one is a plan to dissuade Putin from attending the summit.

The last alternative is China being touted as a neutral venue.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping this past week further fuelled speculation about discussions to avert a diplomatic crisis.

But The Presidency has pleaded ignorance about claims that South Africa is scouting for a new venue for the 15th BRICS Summit.

"As things stand South Africa will be hosting and chairing the upcoming BRICS Summit," said spokesperson in The Presidency Vincent Magwenya.

While Ramaphosa is expected to visit Russia soon it's understood only the peace mission to help end the war is on the agenda.