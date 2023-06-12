Parliament wants retraction from 'Sunday World' over Joemat-Pettersson claims

Parliament threatened to file a complaint against news publication 'Sunday World' if it did not retract an article claiming that former Cabinet member and member of Parliament (MP) Tina Joemat-Pettersson's family snubbed National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament threatened to file a complaint against news publication Sunday World if it did not retract an article claiming that former Cabinet member and member of Parliament (MP) Tina Joemat-Pettersson's family snubbed National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

Joemat-Pettersson died last week and Parliament called on the publication to also apologise to her family, claiming that their report was "sensational, insensitive, and hurtful".

Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula visited the family to pay her respects following the 59-year-old's death on Tuesday.

READ: ANC mourns passing of MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson

Joemat-Pettersson's death came amid claims that she was one of three Africa National Congress (ANC) MPs soliciting suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's husband for a bribe to make an inquiry into her fitness to hold office "go away".

Parliament said that contrary to the article, Mapisa-Nqakula spent three hours with the bereaved family, offering condolences and sharing memories.

"The actions of the Sunday World are a clear violation to the fundamental principles of accuracy, fairness, and respect for the privacy and emotional well-being of the family in times of grief,” said Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo.

“We call on the Sunday World to issue an immediate retraction and a public apology to both the Speaker and the Joemat-Pettersson family for the distress caused by their false reporting."