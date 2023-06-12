Maropene Ramokgopa: ANC can't afford to be divided on basis of factional lines

Speaking at a virtual prayer service for the late Tina Joemat-Pettersson on Sunday, the ANC's second deputy secretary-general called on party members to find a way beyond factions.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress's (ANC) second deputy secretary-general, Maropene Ramokgopa, called on party members to find a way beyond factions.

She also proposed ANC members lead the country through prayer towards unifying, renewing, and growing the party.

Ramokgopa delivered short remarks at a virtual prayer service that the ANC Women's League (ANCWL) held in honour of Tina Joemat-Pettersson, who died last week.

Several events in honour of the late member of Parliament (MP) and former minister are set to take place throughout the week. Her family will lay her to rest in a private funeral.

Ramokgopa used Sunday night's event to address an age-old issue in the party.

“We can no longer afford to be divided on the basis of factional lines, instead of working in out of those factions to prove we are the biggest and most advanced organisation.”

Her warnings came as the ANCWL prepares for a national conference.

Most slates in the league, which featured Joemat-Pettersson, are now searching for a deputy president candidate.

And while the late Joemat-Pettersson was lauded and prayed for by most speakers, including her sister Eunice, one preacher had the wellbeing of Africa's oldest liberation movement in mind.

“God will protect the ANC. God will renew the ANC, according to his ethics and principles.”

Several memorial services will take place in honour of Joemat-Pettersson, with the ANC holding a national memorial in Kimberley on Wednesday.