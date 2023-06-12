KZN Social Development probes claims of starving flood victims

Some KZN flood victims said the government had forgotten about them since they were moved to temporary shelters.

DURBAN - Social development officials in Kwazulu-Natal (KZN) have responded to the claims made by flood victims about the lack of food.

Some said they had not received food vouchers for months now.

They also complained about the state of the building they had been moved to.

Eyewitness News spoke to the Social Development Department about the matter.

They said they had not received food vouchers since the end of February.

But KZN’s Department of Social Development spokesperson Mhlabunzima Memela said this was the matter was brought to their attention.

"We have received that information indicating that there are some people who have not received the food vouchers for some time. Moving forward, we are going to check and verify the information if it’s correct and assist them.”

Memela also told Eyewitness News that a team of social workers had been informed to investigate the matter.