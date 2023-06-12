Joburg 2023/24 budget: 'Finance MMC should meet political parties' expectations'

City of Joburg council Speaker Colleen Makhubele said the Finance MMC Dada Morero will have to draw up a comprehensive finance model, that will bring an end to the irregular use of city funds.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg council speaker Colleen Makhubele said the city was at risk of being placed under administration, should the proposed annual budget not outline the metro’s true financial status.

Finance MMC Dada Morero will deliver the 2023/24 budget for the new financial year in council on Monday.

This comes as the municipality has been facing a financial crisis in the previous year, due to its poor revenue collection for services rendered.

Last week, the city also announced that it's sitting with R6 billion in unpaid invoices to suppliers.

Despite the City of Joburg being allocated R77 billion for the 2022/23 financial year, the governing administration has had to account for its lack of oversight on the spending of State funds.

In the midst of its financial crisis, the municipality has obtained a series of multi-billion-rand loans from the Development Bank of Southern Africa to carry out service delivery.

“It is important that the MMC of finance meets the expectations of various political parties in the presentation of the budget.”

Makhubele said she is confident that the governing administration will yield the desired outcomes.