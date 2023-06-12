Eskom to receive power generation boost from Mozambique

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa hosted Mozambique's Mineral Resources Minister, Carlos Zacarias, in Pretoria on Monday to acquire additional power generation.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom is set to receive an additional 1,000 megawatts of gas-fired energy from Mozambique as part of Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa’s plan to alleviate SA’s energy crisis.

As the country battles with relentless power cuts, Ramokgopa has turned to neighbouring countries to help stabilise the electricity grid.

READ: Eskom's power plant revival likely to ease winter load shedding

The minister hosted Mozambique's Mineral Resources Minister, Carlos Zacarias, in Pretoria on Monday to acquire additional megawatts.

The additional supply of power will enable the power utility to reduce load shedding by one stage.

The meeting comes after Eskom warned South Africans to be cautiously optimistic following a significant improvement at power plants.

The utility's Eric Shunmagum said households and businesses could have an easier winter on the load shedding front.

"We anticipated a much tougher winter but with us improving on the performance, we're actually making up. So, if we continue on this trend, and once again I need to say keeping breakdowns to below 15,000, having sufficient diesel reserves, I think we're good to go."