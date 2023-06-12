Dying in the dark: What it's like living in one of South Africa's darkest wards

The Cape Town community has been plagued by power outages that sometimes lasted for days due to old and failing Eskom infrastructure that the utility failed to protect from infrastructure vandals.

CAPE TOWN - Residents in the City of Cape Town's Ward 109 are at their wits' end, as extended power outages continue unabated.

That ward includes the communities of Faure, Firgrove, Sandvlei, Kramat, Macassar, Croydon and Deep Freeze, which locals have described as some of the darkest places to live in South Africa.

Under a cloak of darkness over the past 12 months, these areas seen a spike of crime as well as the dumping of bodies in at least four hotspots.

The local councillor said amid escalated load shedding, the community has been plagued by power outages that sometimes lasted for days due to old and failing Eskom infrastructure that the utility failed to protect from infrastructure vandals.

Eyewitness News recently visited a dumping hotspot situated in Macassar Village and spoke to a community leader there.

After trudging slightly uphill for about 10 seconds, a winding gravel road in Macassar Village led to a large, uneven circular grassy patch littered with rubbish, broken bricks and torn clothing items.

It's completely surrounded by bushes, cutting off visibility, and has been identified as one of at least four areas in Ward 109, where bodies have recently been dumped.

It's areas like these that voluntary neighbourhood watch members put their lives at risk to patrol on darkness.

Community leader Mark Baatjies explained: "We put our own lives in danger and there's no backup from police...when we patrol, especially the Eskom lines, there is no backup... we ask Eskom to come on board and also do patrols but they don't do it.. when it is dark, it is pitch dark you can't even see your hand in front of you... we don't have equipment, we work with minimum equipment we don't carry firearms, we only have a torch."

Baaitjies said this area was also a hotspot for cable theft and recently, the main electricity line was cut at least eight times over a period of 12 months and sometimes leaving the community in darkness for more than two days.

Ward Councillor Peter Helfrich said he had been trying to work with Eskom for the last 12 months in a desperate bid to solve the ongoing power crisis.

He claimed an electrical cable running along Macassar Road had failed several times over the past 12 months and Eskom indicated that there was no money to replace it.

"We have sat down with senior management of Eskom and we have provided them with solutions. We have said to Eskom, give us some time, we will go back and try to find the funds to replace the cable. We have now finally found the funds to replace the cable and do you know what Eskom tells us? They tell us that we have to wait nine to twelve months for them only to accept the donation! That is our life line...we cannot go without the cable," said Helfrich

Eskom has not responded directly to these claims.

Helfrich added that the donations were received from businesses after the community approached the private sector for help.

"We cannot go another year with these prolonged power outages. We are seeing businesses closing, we are seeing residents suffering and it's really becoming unbearable."

Helfrich has written to the president, pleading for intervention, and also plans to reach out to the Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa.

Meanwhile, Mark Baaitjies, who is also the chairperson of the local Community Policing Forum, said statistics showed that crime had tripled in the area between 2021 and 2023.

He described Macassar as a traumatised community where residents can't walk freely out of fear for their safety.

"Neighbourhood watches are doing quite a great job and I really salute them for what they are doing but they are struggling with police services, there is not enough manpower...there is not enough boots on the floor. You must know that we are living in a gangsterism place...we have asked the general that the Anti Gang Unit must do regular inspections or patrols in the area...everything that can help to curb crime and bring law back into our area," said Baaitjies.

He said the community took to the streets in March and handed over a memorandum to police management, flagging the state of policing in the area.

"We are struggling since 2018 with manpower. Sometimes we are sitting here with only three people on a shift and they must patrol quite a big area as Ward 109... approximately 400, 000 residents."

Baaitjies claimed reaching local police for help was a tricky affair during power cuts.

"When the power is out here in Ward 109, there is no communication between police and the community because the telephone lines do not work. It only works when the power is on, which means we personally have to phone police officers if we want to log a complaint."

Eyewitness News also visited the home of Jane Solomons - a Macassar resident who runs a feeding scheme.

She said extended power outages in Ward 109 were making her quest to provide food for hungry children in her community difficult.

Solomons cooks soup and porridge twice a week and is now forced to rely on gas for her cooking. She said although was costly, there's no alternative.

"It's a big need for the children because in the middle of the month, they come when they are hungry.... most of the people... the children.... they don't have food from the middle of the month."

Solomons agreed with Baaitjies and Helfrich that crime had skyrocketed in the dark: "Ja, it has an effect on crime…because when it is load shedding, they take the cables and so on and that is a problem here. And the crime is like...that container there...they broke in there three times because it is load shedding," Solomons detailed.

She believes the community has lost faith in the police: "Policing, huh uh, it doesn't matter (if) you call the police because if you call them they are not there for you. There's no trust....no trust."

Western Cape police said they had zoomed in on the Macassar precinct to analyse an unprecedented crime wave in the area.

Macassar detectives opened three murder dockets and an inquest for investigation between the 27 May and the 3 June, following the dumping of four bodies.

The police's Novela Potelwa said it had become apparent that an intervention was required in order to change the situation in Macassar.

She said in response to the recent spate of crimes, deployments along identified hotspots had been bolstered with members from the South Africa Police Service (Saps) flying squad, anti-gang, K-9 and mounted units.

Meanwhile, additional police officials were also scheduled to be deployed to the Macassar Police Station.

Potelwa said a team from provincial and district levels was further expected to descend on Macassar Saps, to assess the state of resources and operations.

"Once interventions have been implemented, an engagement of the community of Macassar by Saps management will henceforth follow, in a bid to update the community on concerns raised earlier with Saps management. Likewise internally, there will be an internal Imbizo to address some in-house matters that require urgent attention among SAPS officials," said Potelwa.

She said with additional members making their way to the station, residents can expect more vehicles performing operational duties in the area.

Eskom told Eyewitness News the relentless cable theft and vandalism of critical infrastructure in Macassar, has severely strained the power utility's network and has led to persistent and prolonged outages in the community.

The power utility said that this was the root cause of the power supply challenges and that residents should bear some responsibility in assisting Eskom to eliminate theft and vandalism.

Eskom added that its ability to restore power supply after load shedding was also hampered by extensive vandalism and theft at the Oklahoma substation last month.

But technicians have since completed the repairs, which should bring customers some relief.

Eskom said illegal connections, cable theft and the vandalism were major problems throughout the Western Cape that posed a serious threat to the network, causing continuous electricity supply problems to customers and local businesses.

The power utility said between the start of the year and the end of May, there had been 165 incidents of theft and vandalism of the network in the Cape Metropole.

Local printing shop owner, Steven Carelse said the prolonged power cuts had had a massive impact on his business and family life.

"Because we all work and then we have to come home and then we can't make food for our children. Our children are going to school, they have to go and sleep on an empty stomach and that's the worst thing..."

Carelse added that one of the bodies had been found dumped about two 200m from his house.

"A lot of things are happening in Macassar and the police are not capable enough to handle our place...There's a lot of break-ins in my street in the last few days of load shedding... people across from my house, they carried everything out of their house. They emptied it out and nobody can see who it is, so there's nobody to blame. If you call the police, they will come in four days," said Carelse.

Hair salon owner Nadine Davids said she's had to dig deeper into her pockets to rent a generator to keep her business going during power outages.

"It's not only the generator... you pay per day, you rent it per day and then there's also the petrol that you need to get so you're looking at a cost of like R600 to R700 per day for renting a generator."

Davids described living in the dark as scary.