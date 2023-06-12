Double shooting at Khayelitsha stadium not related to football matters - Safa

A well-known local soccer coach and another man, also believed to be a coach, were shot and killed on Sunday following a Safa Coca-Cola Cup match.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Football Association (Safa) says it believes a deadly shooting at a soccer stadium in Khayelitsha is entirely unrelated to football matters.

The victims haven't been officially identified yet.

Safa Cape Town said that it was devastated and has pleaded with the public to refrain from sharing witness reports or images out of respect for the deceased's families and the pending investigations.

Its president, Bennett Bailey, said that violence had no place in football and stressed the importance that players, staff and supporters feel safe at match venues.

Meanwhile, the police's Wesley Twigg has appealed to anyone with information about Sunday's attack to come forward.

"Two males, aged 37 and 46, were shot and fatally wounded. According to reports, the victims were approached by unknown gunmen, who shot them. They sustained gunshot wounds to their heads and were declared deceased on the scene by paramedics. The motive for the attack is yet to be determined. The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested."