Cyber security experts warn of a rise in money scams on WhatsApp

JOHANNESBURG - Cyber security experts warned of a rise in WhatsApp scams, with hackers using the popular social media platform to scam users of money.

Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela was among the latest victims to reveal how she was scammed of about R10,000, sparking a flurry of responses from other social media users who were similarly conned.

Internet security company ESET said con artists were tricking users into revealing personal information, downloading malware, or making payments to fraudulent accounts.

Some of the most common WhatsApp scams include phishing, where fraudsters send messages from what appears to be a legitimate source, such as a business account.

The account would prompt users to click on a link or would ask them for personal information.

Romance scams were also on the rise, where fraudsters use WhatsApp and other dating sites to establish a relationship and later ask for money.

Technical consultant at ESET, Lucas Molefe, cautioned WhatsApp users to be wary of the texts that they received.

"Basically, it's a matter of being very cautious of the things we click on, the things we see, and also be very mindful."

Molefe said there were ways to avoid being the next victim.

"There's something very important that we don't look at that I want to underline: the two-step verification. This is basically having an extra password in your WhatsApp account."

Another handy tip was to avoid dishing out personal information, like passwords and banking information, on WhatsApp.