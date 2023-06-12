Chikunga set to detail state of road infrastructure in Mpumalanga

Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga will be addressing the state of road infrastructure in Mpumalanga on Monday following announcement plans to repair potholes and maintenance of roads.

She will be joined by provincial leadership, including Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane.

Earlier this year, the Mpumalanga provincial government set aside more than R4 billion in the 2022/23 financial year for infrastructure developments.

The province hopes this will help unlock investment and growth.

It's understood that more than 100 projects have been completed, including building and transport infrastructure.

There has also been the rehabilitation of key routes like the rehabilitation of road P95 between Verena Crossing to the Gauteng boundary.

The province is also expected to continue to upgrade roads that serve the major tourism nodes in the province.

This includes the road from Graskop to God's Window.

Transport Minister Chikunga hopes potholes will also be fixed to improve safety for locals.