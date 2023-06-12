Cape Town police rescue kidnapping victim after car chase

They had set up a roadblock in Symphony Way in Delft on Saturday when a suspicious car made a sudden U-turn upon spotting police.

CAPE TOWN - A kidnapping victim has been rescued by Cape Town police.

They gave chase and rescued a 35-year-old man who had been taken from a family business in Diep River.

Three suspects managed to flee but police arrested the driver.