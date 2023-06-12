Brixton residents warned of prolonged power outage following substation fire

On Sunday, the Brixton local sub-station, which was over-loaded burned down, destroying a number of components in the process.

JOHANNESBURG - City Power has warned Brixton residents of prolonged outages after the local substation burnt down.

The power utility said the substation, which was overloaded, sparked Sunday night’s fire, destroying the chamber and a number of components.

City Power's Isaac Mangena said that the transformer station was raised to the ground, meaning that a restoration time remained unclear.

"So, the transformer substation was basically raised down to the ground, and we will basically replace it with two mini-substations to carry that load that was coming from that transformer substation. We are having a team currently on the ground and they will start with the preparation of the work clearing the rubble before we can basically put or build a stage for those two transformers."