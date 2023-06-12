CoCT and Bo-Kaap community find middle ground on gentrification plans

This comes after Al-Jama-ah’s spokesperson Shameemah Salie raised concerns about the City of Cape Town's approval of the Local Spatial Development Framework for the area.

CAPE TOWN - Deputy Cape Town Mayor Eddie Andrews has responded to concerns that the city's development plans for Bo-Kaap will chip away at its heritage.

The Bo-Kaap Civic and Ratepayers' Association and the Al Jama-ah party have expressed concerns that gentrification is a threat to the community.

This follows the city's recent approval of its local spatial development framework for the Bo-Kaap.

READ:

- Bo-Kaap gentrification: CT has ignored residents' concerns - Al Jama-ah's Salie

- Al Jama-ah concerned CoCT attempting to 'chip away at the culture of Bo-Kaap'

The city's plans include developing the area to boost tourism in the city.

Andrews said there's been an extensive public participation process since 2021.

"We know the community has got a rich cultural and historic aspects that we should be mindful of. And this local spatial development framework, the vision for it was co-designed by the community themselves."

Andrews said the approved document for the development reflects the city's engagements with the community.

ALSO READ: Bo-Kaap's complicated history and its many myths