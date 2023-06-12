As mid-year exams end, EC Liquor Board vows to clamp down on underage drinking

But this year's plans come on the eve of the one-year anniversary of the Enyobeni tavern disaster, where 21 teens died at a local tavern sparking fears of another tragedy.

JOHANNESBURG - The Eastern Cape Liquor Board said it will double down on underage drinking as high school learners plan their annual "pens down" parties.

The traditional celebrations by high school learners mark the end of the exam season, with the mid-year exams set to end this week.

Almost a year on and there are still some unanswered questions about the Enyobeni tragedy.

A toxicology report into the death of the 21 young people ruled that their deaths were due to suffocation, possibly as a result of overcrowding.

The owners of the establishment have since had their trading license revoked and are facing charges of serving alcohol to underage patrons.

With the end of the exam season fast approaching, the pens down culture is again in the spotlight.

Spokesperson for the Eastern Cape Liquor Board Mgwebi Msiya said they would intensify their compliance monitoring at establishments across the province.

"We are building a lot of capacity around this, so these liquor outlets are monitored closely. We have started to work with traditional leaders here in the Eastern Cape to make sure they also assist us in checking compliance and reporting any cases they see in their jurisdictions."

The liquor board said it will also be in talks with law enforcement to help keep a close watch on establishments hosting teens.