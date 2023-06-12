Go

ANC deals Ace Magashule his expulsion card

In 2021, he unilaterally attempted to suspend party president Cyril Ramaphosa and subsequently refused to apologise to the party’s president and its structures.

Former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule in the Bloemfontein High Court on 5 May 2023 for his role of awarding a tender to replace asbestos roofs in the Free State. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News
Former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule in the Bloemfontein High Court on 5 May 2023 for his role of awarding a tender to replace asbestos roofs in the Free State. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News
12 June 2023 17:26

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)’s disciplinary committee has expelled its former secretary general Ace Magashule.

The party confirmed the news in a statement released on Monday afternoon.

Magashule was found guilty of misconduct. He also failed to make submissions as to why he should not be booted out of the party after he was given seven days to do so.

In 2021, he unilaterally attempted to suspend party president Cyril Ramaphosa and subsequently refused to apologise to the party’s president and its structures.

Magashule was suspended from the ANC in the same year following corruption charges.

He was then forced to step aside in line with the ANC's new rules for those facing corruption and other serious charges.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA