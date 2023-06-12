3 police officers shot in CT after armed robbery at mall 'in serious condition'

The police believe that the armed suspects were fleeing the scene of an armed robbery on foot when they ran into police officers outside the mall.

CAPE TOWN - Three more police officers have come under gunfire in Cape Town.

This is the second incident of police shootings in just under 24 hours.

Two off-duty police officers were shot and killed in two separate incidents in Khayelitsha on Sunday.

READ:

#PoliceKillings Two off duty police officers have been shot and killed in separate incidents in Khayelitsha.

Both attacks happened yesterday.

No arrests have been made in connection with either of the murders. LI ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 12, 2023

On Monday morning, three officers were shot and wounded at a mall in Nyanga.

In the latest incident, police believe that the armed suspects were fleeing the scene of an armed robbery on foot when they ran into police officers outside the mall.

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said the suspects fired several shots, wounding three female officers.

Twigg added that a male police officer escaped the shooting unscathed.

"He managed to drive to a nearby hospital with his three wounded colleagues, where two are reportedly in a very serious condition. The members are aged between 26 and 32. The suspects who are estimated to be a group of six or more fled the scene in a silver Opel LDV with false registration plates and are yet to be apprehended."