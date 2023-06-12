2 off-duty police officers shot & killed in Khayelitsha

Both attacks happened late on Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - Two off-duty police officers have been shot and killed in separate incidents in Khayelitsha.

No arrests have been made in connection with either of the murders.

The police's Novela Potelwa: "In one incident, a 36-year-old police sergeant based at the Elsies River Police Station was shot while driving in Solomon Tshuku Street in Site C. Meanwhile, a 43-year-old police sergeant from Nyanga was shot while he was with friends in Mandela Park by yet-to-be-identified gunmen in an incident suspected to be robbery-related."