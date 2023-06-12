2 men shot and killed at soccer stadium in Khayelitsha

Lingelethu West police detectives are investigating two counts of murder following a shooting at a soccer stadium in Khayelitsha.

CAPE TOWN - Lingelethu West police detectives are investigating two counts of murder following a shooting at a soccer stadium in Khayelitsha.

The gun attack happened late on Sunday.

The police's Wesley Twigg: "Two males, 37 and 46, were shot and fatally wounded. According to reports, the victims were approached by unknown gunmen who shot them. They sustained gunshot wounds to their heads and were declared deceased on the scene by paramedics. The motive for the attack is yet to be determined. The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested."