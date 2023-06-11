Thabo Bester Escape: Ninth suspect arrested

Police say a Zimbabwean national, aged 31, was arrested on Sunday morning in Johannesburg,

JOHANNESBURG - Another suspect has been arrested in the case against convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester.

This brings the total number of suspects arrested in connection with Bester's escape to nine.

Police say a Zimbabwean national, aged 31, was recently linked to the controversial case.

"The suspect was arrested on Sunday morning in Johannesburg," said police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe.

"At this stage, he faces a charge of assisting an inmate to escape from lawful custody. The suspect is likely to face more charges. Nine people have so far been arrested in this case."

The suspect was expected to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate Court on Tuesday.

Mathe did not rule out the possibility of more arrests.

Bester and his alleged accomplice Nandipha Magudumana were re-arrested in Tanzania in April after he escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in the Free State last year.