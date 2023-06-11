Major storm hits Western Cape

The weather service has warned of possible disruptive winds and rainfall overnight on Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town disaster management officials are on standby after a storm made landfall in the Mother City on Sunday.

The weather service has warned of possible disruptive winds and rainfall overnight.

READ: Weekend weather alert: Major winter storm expected in Western Cape

The stormy weather conditions are expected all along the coast between Saldanha Bay and Plettenberg Bay from Sunday to Monday.

"Residents are reminded that life-threatening emergency incidents should be directed to the City’s Public Emergency Communication Centre by dialing 021 480 7700 from a cellphone or 107 from a landline," said City of Cape town disaster management spokesperson Charlotte Powell.