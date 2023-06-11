EC Liquor Board warns against 'pens down' parties as June exams near end

The warning comes after the liqour board caught wind of flyers on social media, sparking fears of an increase in underage drinking.

JOHANNESBURG - The Eastern Cape Liquor Board issued a stern warning to matric pupils planning the traditional 'pens down' parties as June examinations draw to a close.

The warning comes after the liqour board caught wind of flyers on social media, sparking fears of an increase in underage drinking.

The provincial liquor authority said it feared there could be more tragedies like the Enyobeni disaster which claimed the lives of 21 young people at a local tavern at Scenery Park last year.

The teens are believed to have suffocated to death in the overcrowded facility during a 'pens down' party.

READ MORE:

Board spokesperson Mgwebi Msiya said they are on high alert.

"We became so worried when we picked that up on various social media platforms and we then decided to intensify our campaign on the 'pens down' to discourage this kind of behaviour.

"However, what we are saying is that everyone in the community and everyone in society needs to be very vigilant during this time to ensure that we monitor the movement of our children."