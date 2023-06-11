Earthquake shakes Gauteng: 'Felt like I was in a moving train', says tweep
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng residents were woken up by a powerful tremor in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Automated information recorded by the Council of Geoscience indicated a 4.7 magnitude earthquake, locating the epicentre in Alberton.
The tremor is recorded to have occurred at 02:38 am.
It’s not known yet if the tremor was due to natural seismic activity or from mining activity.
🔴 BREAKING: ESTIMATED 4.5-MAGNITUDE TREMOR WITH EPICENTRE NEAR BOKSBURG, FELT ACROSS LARGE PARTS OF GAUTENG AT 02:38.' Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) June 11, 2023
🔔#Earthquake (#aardbewing) M4.8 occurred 12 km SE of #Johannesburg (South Africa) 7 min ago (local time 02:38:52). More info at:' EMSC (@LastQuake) June 11, 2023
One social media user said it felt like being in a "moving train" while others reported their walls shaking, while a Boksburg resident said she "woke up to dust."
Videos of the tremor in places like Boksburg have also been shared on Twitter.
#Earthquake This was Benoni on the East Rand. pic.twitter.com/V6W30FbagO' Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) June 11, 2023
Serious earth tremor a few min ago felt like I was in a moving train . Lasted more than 20s. #earthquake pic.twitter.com/FVaDSds64K' Dr Nkomo - Mbali 🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@MsMbalie80) June 11, 2023
…i’ve never been so scared in my entire life. that tremor shook me. #earthquake' supernova (@MissKeratilwe) June 11, 2023
Living in Boksburg is such a nightmare. I still can’t believe this. I was shaken and woken up to dust. #tremor #boksburg #earthquake pic.twitter.com/hcc4Sh3UV0' S I S A N D A (@MissKoekie_) June 11, 2023
Yoooo, last night, I thought a moloi landed in my room the way that #earthquake rattled everything. It left me disoriented because such things rarely happen. If a small quake could scare one like that, I can just imagine how people feel when a big one hits.' Christo 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@ChristoThurston) June 11, 2023
How am I supposed to go back to sleep after that earth quake? It was so scary.' zakkiyyah 🇵🇸 (@zakkiyyah11) June 11, 2023