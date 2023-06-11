Go

Earthquake shakes Gauteng: 'Felt like I was in a moving train', says tweep

Automated information recorded by the Council of Geoscience indicated a 4.7 magnitude earthquake, further recording the epicentre in Alberton.

A 4.8 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Gauteng on 11 June 2023. Picture: Twitter/@LastQuake
11 June 2023 10:41

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng residents were woken up by a powerful tremor in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Automated information recorded by the Council of Geoscience indicated a 4.7 magnitude earthquake, locating the epicentre in Alberton.

The tremor is recorded to have occurred at 02:38 am.

It’s not known yet if the tremor was due to natural seismic activity or from mining activity.

One social media user said it felt like being in a "moving train" while others reported their walls shaking, while a Boksburg resident said she "woke up to dust."

Videos of the tremor in places like Boksburg have also been shared on Twitter.

