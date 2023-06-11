'We can't rule with criminals', says Saps after 2 officers shot dead a day apart

Johannes du Rand was killed on Friday after tracing a hijacked truck along the N3 in Villiers, while Leka Maja was killed on Thursday, during an illegal firearms raid in Mamelodi.

JOHANNESBURG - Two suspects were arrested in connection with the death of a police officer in the Free State.

Johannes du Rand was killed on Friday after tracing a hijacked truck along the N3 in Villiers.

He had been with the police for 29 years.

The two suspects are believed to be part of a gang that hijacked the truck.

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said the South African Police Service (SAPS) cannot come second in the war against criminals.

"We cannot rule with criminals, communities have put their trust in us and we need to fight back to ensure the safety and security of our communities and police officers. We are going to respond accordingly until we win this fight against criminals," said Mathe.

READ MORE:

- Two police officers shot and killed in Roodepoort

- Cape Town police search for cop killers after an officer was shot at home

Meanwhile, police in Gauteng have launched a manhunt for suspects linked to the murder of another officer in Mamelodi.

Police said Leka Maja was shot and killed on Thursday, during an illegal firearms raid in the area.

Three of the suspects found with firearms were shot and killed in the process.

"The families of these officers are looking up to us to ensure that those that are behind these killings and attacks face the full might of the law," said Mathe.

She added that the SAPS has set aside R25 million to enhance the safety and security of all police service points for the current financial year.