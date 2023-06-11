Bo-Kaap gentrification: CT has ignored residents' concerns - Al Jama-ah's Salie

Former Bo-Kaap resident and Al Jama-ah spokesperson Shameemah Salie said public participation has largely been ignored in the plan the City of Cape Town has approved for the area.

CAPE TOWN - Residents of Bo-Kaap have once again raised concerns about the gentrification of the area.

The concerns follow the City of Cape Town's approval of the Local Spatial Development Framework (LSDF) for the area.

City officials said the plan will guide the development of the area on a local level.

However, former Bo-Kaap resident and Al Jama-ah spokesperson Shameemah Salie disputed this, saying the city has largely ignored the residents' concerns.

"What was actually quite shocking is that over 522 pages were provided, yet the actual public participation and the comments of the residents and those impacted was not attached to these documents."

Salie said when it comes to areas like Bo-Kaap, plans that affected the living heritage and culture of the community were an extremely sensitive matter.

"These areas serve as a reminder to ourselves and our offspring of our culture, our tradition, our heritage, and a reminder of the challenges faced by our ancestors and a reminder of our resilience. We are therefore duty bound to preserve and protect our connection to this area."

Salie said that the real concern was about an attempt to chip away at the culture of Bo-Kaap.