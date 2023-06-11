Aftershocks common in 4.4 magnitude earthquakes: Geoscience Council on GP tremor

Residents in parts of Gauteng were woken up at 2:38am on Sunday to rattling sounds and their homes shaking.

JOHANNESBURG - The national Council for Geoscience said Sunday morning's tremor in Gauteng measured a magnitude of 4.4.

The council's website earlier stated the magnitude at 4.7.

Residents in parts of Gauteng were woken up at 2:38am to rattling sounds and their homes shaking.

READ: Earthquake shakes Gauteng: 'Felt like I was in a moving train,' says tweep

There were reports that some houses were left with cracks in the walls.

However, no official injuries or severe damage to buildings were reported.

The council initially said the epicentre was in Alberton, but was revised.

In an official statement on Sunday, the council indicated the epicentre to be Boksburg in Ekurhuleni, a few kilometres from the East Rand Proprietary Mine.

“We’ve seen in the past that relatively larger earthquakes than this one that has occurred do tend to have a tendency to have what we call aftershocks or subsequent seismic energy release as a result of these earthquakes, so we would implore the public to remain vigilant,” said the council's Willem Meintjes.