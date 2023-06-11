After call with Xi Jinping, Ramaphosa mum on China possibly hosting BRICS summit

The two heads of state spoke over a phone call on Friday to discuss the African Leaders' Peace Mission to Ukraine and Russia, and the upcoming BRICS summit was also on the agenda.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has remained mum on the outcome of talks to move the upcoming BRICS summit to China following a call with his counterpart Xi Jinping.

The two heads of state spoke over a phone call on Friday to discuss the African Leaders' Peace Mission to Ukraine and Russia.

But the meeting of the five-member bloc was also on the agenda - further fueling speculation that South Africa could forfeit its hosting duties to solve the predicament of Russia's participation.

This year's BRICS summit is expected to be a testing moment for South Africa as it plays host to the annual event with Brazil, Russia, India and China.

Delegates from the bloc will use the occasion to discuss how the grouping of emerging markets will strengthen existing political, social and economic ties.

But the preparations for the 15th summit have been overshadowed by questions about the attendance of Russian President Vladimir Putin who is wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for alleged war crimes.

While signatories of the Rome Statute, the South African government appear unlikely to abide by the ICC's warrant of arrest for Putin.

In the phone call with President Cyril Ramaphosa, it's unclear if China's Xi Jinping agreed to host the summit on behalf of South Africa to resolve the dilemma.

But the Presidency said both heads of state agreed to work towards a successful summit.

The Chinese President is also said to have commended the African continent's efforts to help reach a ceasefire between warring Russia and Ukraine.

