WC disaster management teams on standby amid severe weather forecast

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape disaster management teams are on standby this weekend as severe weather conditions are forecast.

Heavy rains are expected to lash parts of the Cape Peninsula from Sunday afternoon and continue into Monday.

Disruptive winds have also been forecast along the coast between Saldanha and Plettenberg Bay.

“The city’s Disaster Risk Management Centre and related city departments... are on standby in the event of any localised flooding or other weather-related impacts that may occur," said Cape Town Disaster Risk Management's Charlotte Powell.