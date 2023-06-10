Son of alleged Cape gang leader Jerome Booysen reportedly wounded in shooting

According to a reliable source, the son of alleged gang leader Jerome Booysen was reportedly wounded during a shooting on the corner of Radnor Road and Robert Sobukwe Drive in Parow on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - Nino Booysen, the eldest son of alleged Cape Town gang boss Jerome "Donkie" Booysen, has reportedly been wounded in a shooting.

Police confirmed on Saturday that they are investigating a triple attempted murder case after a shooting on the corner of Radnor Road and Robert Sobukwe Drive in Parow on Friday.



A reliable source revealed that Nino had been injured after being shot with a rifle while driving in an armoured vehicle.

READ: Alleged Cape drug kingpin Jerome Booysen arrested over mandrax syndicate

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said a boy, 9, and two men aged 46 and 53 were injured in the incident.

"The injured victims were taken to nearby hospitals for medical treatment. Circumstances surrounding this incident is under investigation. The motive for this incident is suspected to be gang related. Detectives attached to the anti-gang unit have been assigned to probe the matter."

READ: Jerome Booysen's hitman was also tailing his brother, court told

Van Wyk said anyone with information about the incident should contact crime stop on 08600 10111.