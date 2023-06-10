Section 194 Inquiry to present written questions to Mkhwebane amid delays

After almost two months of delays, the inquiry was forced to amend its directives to allow committee members and evidence leaders to now put written questions to Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

CAPE TOWN - The Section 194 Inquiry into Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office has adopted a new approach following heaps of delays.

After almost two months of delays, the inquiry was forced to amend its directives to allow committee members and evidence leaders to now put written questions to Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

On Friday, the committee resolved to soldier ahead with its inquiry despite delays caused by issues around Mkhwebane's legal representation, as well as allegations that chairperson Richard Dyantyi solicited a bribe to quash the inquiry.

This comes after the committee was forced to postpone its hearings yet again after Mkhwebane rejected the appointment of state attorneys as her instructing attorneys.

Mkhwebane may elect to answer orally or in writing.

READ MORE:

- Mkhwebane rejects state attorney's services, Section 194 inquiry delayed again

- Mkhwebane bribery claims 'not even worth dignifying' - Dyantyi

- Mkhwebane again calls for Dyantyi to recuse himself as Section 194 inquiry chair

- Committee tasked with nominating new PP meets as Mkhwebane's term nears end

But Dyantyi said if she fails to respond the committee will still make findings in the motion to impeach.

"Should the Public Protector fail to answer the committee will have no choice but to make its findings based on the evidence before it, including the PP’s statements - Part A and B, which were done under oath. Thankfully much of the evidence before us is already in the form of sworn affidavits."

Mkhwebane has accepted the new approach, adding that it will also save on costs.

"And chairperson I agree with you. Saving on costs, exactly what I wanted to do."

But Mkhwebane urged acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka to resolve the appointment of her attorneys because she will only answer the questions with legal representation.