Road freight sector concerned over extension of Zim Exemption Permit

The Road Freight Association says the extension of the ZEP, which was supposed to expire at the end of June, might be used by some South Africans to take matters into their own hands.

JOHANNESBURG - The Road Freight Association (RFA) has raised concern over the extension of the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) which was set to expire at the end of June.

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi extended the ZEP by another six months to 31 December.

The RFA said this might lead to violence and disruptions in the road freight sector.

Zimbabwean nationals in the country expressed relief at the news of an extension.

But the RAF said the move could anger local truck drivers, and lead them to take matters into their own hands.

The Home Affairs Department said it had been receiving at least 1,500 visa and waiver applications a day, which led to the extension of the ZEP’s validity.

The association however said the department should have had a plan for the anticipated surge of applications closer to the deadline.

It added that while it supported the extension, the home affairs department should work with a task team led by the transport department to address this challenge.

