Joburg Water says restoring supply to parts of the city 'will take time'

A power outage at City Power's Orlando power station on Thursday affected Rand Water and Joburg Water's infrastructure, leaving some residents without water supply.

JOHANNESBURG - Saturday is expected to be another day without water for some Johannesburg residents as reservoirs across the city reach critically low levels.

A power outage at City Power's Orlando power station on Thursday affected Rand Water’s Eikenhof pump station, leaving residents without water supply.

Johannesburg Water infrastructure's was also affected by the outage, resulting in supply issues to different parts of Johannesburg including Randburg, Roodepoort and Soweto areas.

On Friday, Joburg Water said the pump station was fully operational and had started pumping water to the affected reservoirs.

READ MORE:

- Water being restored to parts of Joburg after Orlando Power Station outage

- Key City Power station trip leaves some JHB residents without water, electricity

However, despite power being restored to the Eikenhof pump station, Joburg Water said it has seen a significant decrease in water being pumped into the reservoirs.

"As systems recover, normal water supply will be restored to customers. It's important to note that it will take time for the affected Joburg Water reservoirs and towers to fully stabilise," said Johannesburg Water spokesperson Nombuso Shabalala.

"The entity is also supplying alternative water to residents and critical customers such as hospitals, clinics, and schools," added Shabalala.