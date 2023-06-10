‘Guns have been silenced’: Masemola on crime fighting efforts in Westbury

In March, Police Minister Bheki Cele deployed police officers to increase capacity in fighting crime in the area.

JOHANNESBURG - Police said there has been significant progress in addressing the rampant gun violence in Westbury.

The Johannesburg west community is infamously known for high levels of gang-related crimes.

Police commissioner Fannie Masemola said the ministerial intervention has played a major role in curbing gun violence in the community.

He was speaking at a media briefing on Friday afternoon.

“In Westbury since the ministerial intervention in March, guns have been silenced and this can be attributed to the increased police visibility, crime intelligence targeted operations as well as the deployment of members as per the crime analysis patterns.”