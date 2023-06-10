Eusebius McKaizer laid to rest

His funeral was held in his hometown in Makhanda, Eastern Cape following his death last week from a suspected seizure.

JOHANNESBURG - Broadcaster and author Eusebius McKaizer was laid to rest in the Eastern Cape on Saturday.

The 44-year-old was fondly remembered by his friends and family as a kind person whose talent did not go to waste.

Many recalled all the milestones and memories they shared with McKaizer, describing him as compassionate, kind and reliable.

"I was blessed to know him, because then already we realized what a brilliant mind he has, but I’m glad it didn’t go to waste. He did us so proud," said his former primary school teacher Juliet.

Fellow broadcaster and close friend Oliver Dickson said he would miss McKaizer.

"It's such an honor and a privilege to have known Eusebius. They ask if one person can make a difference. I think we can all agree this morning that one person can make a difference."

Neighbour and family representative Deon Hiptert said Eusebius would always be remembered for motivating the younger generation in his family.