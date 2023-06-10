Former teachers describe Eusebius McKaiser as a ‘brilliant mind’ since young

The renowned broadcaster and author's funeral service was held in Makhanda on Saturday where friends, family, and members of the public gathered to celebrate his life and bid their final goodbyes.

JOHANNESBURG - Eusebius McKaiser's former teachers have described him as a person who showed talent from a young age.

The renowned broadcaster and author's funeral service was held in Makhanda in the Eastern Cape on Saturday, where friends, family and members of the public gathered to celebrate his life and bid their final goodbyes.

He died last week Tuesday from a suspected epileptic seizure. He was 45 years old.

READ MORE:

- 'He was incredibly compassionate': Oliver Dickson on Eusebius McKaiser

His primary school teacher, Juliet said he was a quiet boy who worked hard to nurture his talent.

"I was blessed to know him, because then already we realized what a brilliant mind he had, but I’m glad to say it didn’t go to waste, he did us so proud."

Rhodes University's Judge Gerald Bloem said he was robust, engaging, and stood for social justice even as a student.

"He flew the Rhodes University flag high through though his sterling work in the media space. He was an avid reader and an excellent public orator. He dedicated his time fully to issues of political relevance, providing mentorship to young and upcoming media personalities. ”