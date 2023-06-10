EFF slams NPA over non-prosecution of KZN officials implicated in COVID fraud

It emerged in Parliament this week that the NPA declined to prosecute 12 KZN officials linked to the irregular procurement of blankets to the tune of R22 million.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has accused the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) of letting KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) government officials off the hook for allegedly misappropriating COVID-19 funds.

This comes after it emerged in Parliament this week that the NPA refused to prosecute 12 officials linked to the irregular procurement of blankets to the tune of R22-million.

The senior officials, who are accused of inflating the price of 48 000 blankets are back at work, which sparked outrage from some members of Parliament.

A probe by the Special Investigative Unit (SIU) previously found that a large portion of the 48 000 blankets procured using emergency processes were not distributed during the height of the COVID pandemic.

Images circulated on social media of thousands of the blankets piled up in community halls in KZN more than a year after the funds were solicited from Treasury.

A Parliamentary reply by Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza revealed that a collective R14.6 million was paid to the suspended officials in salaries and bonuses since the 2020 saga.

The EFF said the NPA's refusal to prosecute the public servants was an indictment on the prosecuting authority.

Piling on the criticism, the party also accused the NPA of failing to double down on what they call mafia-style crimes in government.

This includes the Phala Phala saga involving President Cyril Ramaphosa.