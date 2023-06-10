Cape Flats Safety Forum wants specialised police units to quell gang violence

The call followed an incident on Friday in which the eldest son of alleged Cape town gang boss Jerome "Donkie" Booysen was reportedly wounded in a shooting in the Parow indutstrial area.

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Flats Safety Forum has called on authorities to do whatever it takes to curb gang violence in the Western Cape.

Nino Booysen, another man, and a 9-year-old boy were wounded.

It was the second time in less than a month that Booysen's sons were targeted.

Nino's brother Joel was wounded in a shooting in May.



The Shooting on Friday followed a week of flare-ups of gang violence in a number of areas.



"Yet again we have noticed with concern that there has been a spike in terms of shootings, what we deem urban terror, what people call gang wars...," said Cape Flats Safety Forum chairperson Abie Isaacs.

Isaacs called on the police to use its specialised units to intervene on the Cape Flats.

"We can no longer have conventional policing in an unconventonal environment, so therefore we are calling on the authorities to step up their game and deal with this urban terror decisively. We further call on the community, if they have any information, to assist the police with the investigation."

Isaacs added that there seemed to be no political will in the province to deal with gang wars.