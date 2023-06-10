All safety measures taken ahead of Comrades Marathon, assure KZN police

Police said officers will be deployed on the route where the run will be taking place to allow for an incident-free marathon.

JOHANNESBURG - Police in KwaZulu-Natal have assured that all measures have been taken to maintain the safety of people during the Comrades Marathon this weekend.

The 96th annual marathon will be taking place from Pietermaritzburg to Durban on Sunday, with around 17,000 runners expected to participate in the 87km run.

Spokesperson Robert Netshiunda added that more officers will monitor the event from the skies.

"No level of lawlessness will be tolerated and those who attempt to test the might of law enforcement agencies and the authority of the state will be met with the strict application of the law."