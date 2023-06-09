Water being restored to parts of Joburg after Orlando power station outage

A power outage at City Power's Orlando power station on Thursday impacted Rand Water and Johannesburg Water infrastructure, affecting water supply to different parts of Joburg including Randburg, Roodepoort and Soweto areas.

JOHANNESBURG - Water is still being restored to a number of areas in Johannesburg after a power outage affecting Rand Water’s Eikenhof pump station left residents without supply.

On Friday, Joburg Water said the pump station was fully operational and had started pumping water to the affected reservoirs.

While power has been restored to the pump station, Joburg Water said some areas may still be dry.

"As systems recover, normal water supply will be restored to customers. It’s important to note that it will take time for the affected Joburg water residents," said the water utility's Nombuso Shabalala.