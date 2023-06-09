UFH convocation calls on DHET to independently probe academic fraud allegations

The university is being investigated by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) for academic fraud involving government officials such as Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane and Public Service and Administration Minister Noxolo Kiviet.

JOHANNESBURG - The University of Fort Hare's convocation has written to Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande, calling for an independent investigation into cheating allegations at the university.

The convocation briefed the media in East London on Friday on the issues affecting students at the institution.

The university is being investigated by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) for academic fraud, with high-profile individuals accused of cheating to get their qualifications.

These include Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane, Public Service and Administration Minister Noxolo Kiviet, and several members of the executive council (MECs).

Despite this, the convocation said this investigation should be conducted by the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET), not the SIU.

"The investigation that relates to academic fraud is a specialised investigation, therefore, it needs specialised knowledge which in our view may not be in the purview of the SIU. Hence we say the department that has the necessary skills, expertise and knowledge is DHET," said UFH convocation president Andile Mini.

