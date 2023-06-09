Tshwane establishes revenue collection team to improve service delivery

Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink said the deteriorating state of the city could only be turned around when residents paid their rates and taxes.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane has established a team to monitor revenue collection operations as it attempts to improve the state of the municipality.

On Friday, Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink briefed the media on matters relating to the capital - including the cholera outbreak.

Brink said to improve service delivery in Tshwane it's important to ensure that all residents were paying what is due to the municipality.

The deteriorating state of the city, added Brink, could only be turned around when residents paid their rates and taxes.

He said the city's facing financial strain, making it difficult to ramp up service delivery in areas like cholera-hit Hammanskraal.

In a bid to increase revenue collection, the mayor said one of the measures was a cut-off operation that would see the disconnection of electricity at establishments that owe the municipality.

Brink said this committee is expected to monitor such operations.

"All of these commitments and this entire issue depends on the ability to get a hold of its finances."

He said better revenue collection will guarantee increased service delivery throughout the city.