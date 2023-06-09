Those who lost loved ones to cholera have the right to sue: City of Tshwane

At least 29 Hammanskraal residents already lost their lives as a result of the cholera outbreak.

TSHWANE - The City of Tshwane said families and residents who lost their loved ones due to cholera were well within their rights to institute a class action suit against the city.

This followed the recent announcement by Hammanskraal religious leader Moafrika Wa Maila that he was assisting affected families with taking action against the government.

The recent cholera outbreak claimed 29 lives from Hammanskraal.

Tshwane executive mayor Cilliers Brink said finding the source of cholera would assist everyone in determining who was responsible.

“It will be crucial to class action any such type of litigation to establish causality: a chain of this is where it came from, this is somebody who’s responsible.

"We will be absolutely candid in sharing information with the three spheres of government, various institutions, [and] NGOs, looking for the source of this cholera.”