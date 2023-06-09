Task team praised for swift arrests related to CT woman's kidnapping

The alleged kidnappers appeared in the Bellville Magistrate's Court on Thursday after they were arrested by a multi-disciplinary task team for the kidnapping of the woman from her place of work in Parow Industria on Friday last week.

CAPE TOWN - The provincial task team responsible for the swift arrest of eight men who allegedly kidnapped a Welgemoed woman has been lauded for doing a good job.

Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said that the woman was rescued from a house in Mfuleni during a raid by the members of the provincial kidnapping task team on Tuesday.

The suspects face charges of kidnapping, robbery, extortion and theft.

"The task team comprising of DPCI, provincial organised crime detectives, crime intelligence, special task force, hostage negotiators, City of Cape Town and the provincial crime scene management worked tirelessly without any fear or favour after the kidnapping was reported in ensuring the suspects were arrested."

Hawks provincial head for the Western Cape, Major-General Mathipa Makgato, commended the team for doing an "excellent job".

The matter has been adjourned until 15 June for bail information.