Stabbing of 6 seals 'horrific', says CT deputy mayor Eddie Andrews

According to the city's coastal management branch, six Cape fur seals washed up at Kommetjie Beach on World Oceans Day on Thursday with what wildlife forensics have deemed as stab wounds.

WARNING: The following article contains an image that may be upsetting to sensitive readers.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town's deputy mayor has described what appears to be the stabbing of six seals as "horrific" and a blight on World Oceans Day.

According to the city's coastal management branch, six Cape fur seals washed up at Kommetjie Beach on World Oceans Day on Thursday with what wildlife forensics have deemed as stab wounds.

Deputy Mayor Eddie Andrews said that after the seals were discovered it was decided that the carcasses needed to be taken for X-rays and full post-mortems.

"X-rays and post-mortems conducted by sea search and a wildlife forensics team confirmed that all six seals have been stabbed at sea. This is a horrific incident and should sadden all of us."

Andrews has called on anyone who witnessed anything related to the incident to report it to the SPCA.