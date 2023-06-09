Some Soweto residents without power for another day as repairs continue

City Power said the Orlando East substation, which caught fire after a suspected theft, would remain off until repairs were completed.

JOHANNESBURG - Some residents in Soweto are in for yet another day without electricity as City Power continues with repairs at the Orlando East substation.

The substation caught fire after a suspected theft attempt, leaving many parts of Soweto and surrounding areas without power.

The outage also affected Rand Water's infrastructure, leaving others without water as well.

READ: Key City Power station trip leaves some JHB residents without water, electricity

While power was restored to some areas, the utility said the substation would remain off until repairs were completed.

"We have dispatched a team which is onsite working on assessing the extent of the damage and work on repairing the infrastructure and replacing stolen batteries," said spokesperson Isaac Mangena.