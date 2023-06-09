Saftu concerned by thousands of govt vacancies amid service delivery issues

The trade union federation said the more than 180,000 vacancies in public service that have not been filled worsen the government's ability to deliver quality and effective services.

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union federation South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) said it's alarmed by the increasing number of vacant posts in the national and provincial government as the country grapples with service delivery shortfalls.

National spokesperson, Trevor Shaku said the combination of infrastructure backlogs and the unfilled posts means departments are understaffed, compromising crucial sectors including education, healthcare, and social development.

“Education has 74,808 vacant posts across all nine provinces. Health care has 35,086 unfilled vacancies, social development has 3,162 vacant posts, and the police have 23,111 vacant posts nationally."