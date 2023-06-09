Rwandan genocide-accused Fulgence Kayishema expected back in court

Fulgence Kayishema (62) was arrested in Paarl, Western Cape in late May. He's believed to be one of the most wanted remaining fugitives of the Rwandan genocide.

CAPE TOWN - A Rwandan national accused of being involved in the 1994 genocide is expected back in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Friday.

This will be his third court appearance in Cape Town since he was nabbed.

Kayishema's believed to be one of the most wanted remaining fugitives of the Rwandan genocide.

According to the United Nations (UN) indictment, Kayishema was the police inspector in Rwanda who allegedly played a significant role in the planning and execution of genocide, where more than 2,000 people were killed in 1994.

He's wanted by the UN International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals for genocide on charges of conspiracy to commit genocide and crimes against humanity.

He also faces five charges, including two for fraud and one for the contravention of the Immigration Act.

Last week, the case was postponed to allow the State to add more charges to his list.