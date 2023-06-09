Outa criticises govt for delays in scrapping e-tolls

Despite previous commitments by the Gauteng provincial government to scrap the controversial user-pay system, the switch-off date is yet to be finalised.

JOHANNESBURG - The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) hit out at government for falling behind on plans to scrap e-tolls.

The switch-off date for the controversial user-pay system is yet to be finalised, despite previous commitments.

While National Treasury agreed to pay 70% of the bill, it's believed the Gauteng provincial government is yet secure the remaining amount.

READ MORE:

The total amount owed to the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) exceeds R47 billion.

Outa's Wayne Duvenage said they were also in the dark about progress.

"We've written to the Minister [of Finance], we've written to the [Gauteng] Premier, we've engaged with Sanral and quite frankly people aren't paying. I think it's less than 10%. Those that are paying don't mind because the companies are making money out of the scheme - they charge administration fees to their customers, and they don't apply the limit.

"But 90% or more of the public couldn't give a damn. They know they're not going to get prosecuted; they know there are no ramifications or consequences."