Ocean View police probing torching of 2 taxis at Masiphumelele rank

The incident happened at around 9PM on Thursday night.

CAPE TOWN - Ocean View police are investigating cases of malicious damage to property after two taxis were set alight at a Masiphumelele taxi rank.

The incident happened at around 9PM on Thursday night.

The police's Wesley Twig: "The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated. The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. Anyone with any information about this incident is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111."