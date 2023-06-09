Go

Ocean View police probing torching of 2 taxis at Masiphumelele rank

The incident happened at around 9PM on Thursday night.

Picture: Winnie Theletsane/Eyewitness News
09 June 2023 11:41

CAPE TOWN - Ocean View police are investigating cases of malicious damage to property after two taxis were set alight at a Masiphumelele taxi rank.

The police's Wesley Twig: "The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated. The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. Anyone with any information about this incident is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111."

