Masemola confirms senior investigator in Bester case died by suicide

Brigadier Jackson Mkhaulesi was reportedly found in his vehicle with a gunshot wound - hours after he attended the court case of Bester's alleged main accomplice Nandipha Magudumana.

JOHANNESBURG - National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola has confirmed that the senior investigator who was probing the escape of convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester died by suicide.

Speculation has been rife over his cause of death with suspicions that it may have been an assassination.

Speaking at a media briefing on Friday afternoon, Masemola said the police didn't suspect any "foul play".

"At the moment, the preliminary indication is that the is no foul play, but we sent a team there led by General Sibiya, to go and look at all angles, and investigate the matter so that we can acquaint ourselves and be able to tell the public as to exactly what the possible cause of the suicide is. Indeed, we confirmed a suicide."